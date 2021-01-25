BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | What comes next for Ohio State's defense following Greg Mattison's retirement?

Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz speak with Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller on the latest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we talk about what might be next for Ohio State’s defense. Next, we discuss the recent news of how defensive co-coordinator Greg Mattison announced his retirement from coaching. Finally, we talk about Ohio State’s athletic director Gene Smith and speculate if we think he might leave Ohio State and take a different position.

More:Q&A: Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith talks football, pandemic and finances

>> LISTEN: What comes next for Ohio State's defense following Greg Mattison's retirement?