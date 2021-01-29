BuckeyeXtra Football podcast | Guest Bob Hunter talks Ohio State football season amid coronavirus pandemic
Patrick Flaherty Joey Kaufman Rob Oller
Buckeye Xtra
Ohio State Football beat reporter Joey Kaufman and sports columnist Rob Oller speak with special guest Bob Hunter on the newest edition of the BuckeyeXtra Football podcast. During this episode we look back on some Ohio State Football history and recap the 2020 Ohio State football season.
