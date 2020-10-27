Ohio State's Andrew Dakich lands new job at Elon

Andrew Dakich is moving on.

After two seasons as a member of the Ohio State coaching staff under Chris Holtmann, Dakich is taking a job as the director of basketball operations at Elon University, The Dispatch has learned. An official announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday, pending final approval from human resources at Elon.

The move will reunite Dakich with one of his former coaches. He will work at Elon for Mike Schrage, a longtime member of Holtmann’s coaching staff who was an assistant at Ohio State for two seasons before taking the head coaching position for the Phoenix for the 2019-20 season. Prior to taking the Elon job, Schrage was an assistant for Holtmann at Butler from 2016-17 and then with the Buckeyes from 2017-19.

"We are really happy for Dak," Holtmann told The Dispatch in a statement. "This is the next step in Andrew's coaching career. He has a very bright future in our business. Andrew has a really good feel for the game and how teams work, as we all saw during his playing season as a Buckeye.

"He's working for an excellent coach and person in Mike Schrage. Looking forward to following their success at Elon."

Dakich replaces Tyler Lewis, who held the position for the 2019-20 season.

The path nearly went very differently for Dakich, who opted to pursue a year as a graduate transfer after a four-year career as a walk-on at Michigan. He initially was set to attend Quinnipiac, but when that situation didn’t work out he found a fit on an Ohio State team that desperately needed bodies in Holtmann's first season.

Dakich wound up averaging 19.0 minutes per game for a Buckeyes team that went 25-9 overall and reached the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. He averaged 3.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds as the primary backup at point guard position.

He spent the 2018-19 season as a graduate assistant with the program before being elevated to the role of program assistant.

Throughout, Dakich has considered whether he wanted to fully invest himself in the coaching profession. He spent the past two summers as the coach of Big X, a team consisting mostly of Big Ten alumni that participated in The Basketball Tournament, and his father, Dan, was the coach at Bowling Green and Indiana.

His position at Ohio State is not expected to be filled.

