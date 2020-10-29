Ohio State to play North Carolina at Cleveland Cavaliers' home this season

Ohio State has a location set for another game.

The Buckeyes will face North Carolina in the annual CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 19 as part of a doubleheader that will be played in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Cavaliers.

The annual event, which will also feature UCLA and Kentucky in the second game, will start with the Buckeyes and Tar Heels at 2 p.m. According to a news release, the possibility for fan attendance will continue to be evaluated in the coming weeks and “policies will, at a minimum, follow the guidelines outlined in the Responsible RestartOhio plan.”

Fans who want to be notified should tickets become available can register online at www.cbssportsclassic.com/tickets.

The event constitutes one of seven non-conference games on the Ohio State schedule. The Buckeyes are planning to open the season with three games at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and then will host Morehead State and Alabama A&M on Dec. 2 and 5, respectively. A road opponent for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge is yet to be announced, as is the entirety of the Big Ten conference schedule.

Cleveland is the fifth city to host the event, which for the last six years has been annually held the Saturday before Christmas. Ohio State is 3-3 overall and defeated Kentucky, 71-65, last season in Las Vegas.

The Buckeyes won at North Carolina, 74-49, during the regular season last year. The teams faced each other in the 2017 CBS Sports Classic, a game the Tar Heels won, 86-72, in New Orleans.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy