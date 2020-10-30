Ohio State will face Notre Dame in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Ohio State will play at Notre Dame as part of this year's ACC-Big Ten Challenge, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein that has been confirmed by The Dispatch.

The game will be played Dec. 8, according to a Friday press release issued by ESPN.

The matchup will be the first on-campus game between the teams in nearly 50 years. On Dec. 3, 1973, Notre Dame came to St. John Arena as the No. 8 team in the nation and left with a 76-72 win in Ohio State's second game of the season.

Since then, Ohio State and Notre Dame have played twice and the Buckeyes have won them both. On Dec. 6, 2008, the unranked Buckeyes beat the No. 7 Fighting Irish 67-62 in the second game of a doubleheader that also featured Indiana and Gonzaga that was played at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.

They met again Dec. 21, 2013, as part of the Gotham Classic at New York City's Madison Square Garden. No. 3 Ohio State won that game, 64-61.

The Buckeyes won at North Carolina last season, 74-49, in their Challenge game. It ended a five-year losing streak for Ohio State, which holds an overall record of 8-11 in the event.

In a year where travel is proving tricky due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the matchup makes sense from a geographic standpoint.

It also finalizes the Ohio State non-conference schedule. The Buckeyes will play three games in as many days as part of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, starting Nov. 25, before returning home and hosting Morehead State and Alabama A&M on Dec. 2 and 5, respectively.

In addition to the Notre Dame game, the Buckeyes will face North Carolina as part of the CBS Sports Classic in a game that was announced Thursday to be played in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

