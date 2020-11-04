Abel Porter will not play for Ohio State due to medical condition

Abel Porter, a Utah State graduate transfer, will not play this season for the Ohio State men’s basketball team due to a health situation.

Porter’s loss was officially announced Wednesday by the program. He opted to transfer to the Buckeyes following his fourth year with the Aggies.

A former walk-on at Utah State, Porter suffered an injury that limited him to three games as a freshman but eventually played his way into a scholarship spot and a prominent role in the rotation. As a senior, Porter averaged 5.6 points per game and was one of two players to start all 34 games for the Aggies.

When he opted to transfer for his final season of college basketball, Porter chose the Buckeyes in mid-April after also receiving interest from Stanford, Gonzaga, Santa Clara and Hawaii. It was the first time he had ever been recruited.

“I’d never had coaches calling me or emailing me or seeing if I wanted to come play there before,” Porter told The Dispatch at the time. “Because of that, I wanted to have an opportunity like this. It would be dumb to pass it up. To have a super successful first chapter and get to wrap it up at a place like Ohio State, it’s more than I could ever ask for.”

His loss is a significant blow to Ohio State’s backcourt, which was already thin with Porter in the mix. The Buckeyes have only two true guards on the roster who are currently eligible to play this season: fifth-year senior CJ Walker and junior Duane Washington Jr. Both are written into the starting lineup and in line to play significant minutes. It was expected that Porter would play roughly 15-20 minutes per game.

Now, without Porter, the Buckeyes will turn their hopes toward a waiver for immediate eligibility for Bucknell transfer Jimmy Sotos. A traditional transfer who was initially ticketed to sit out the season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Sotos opted to apply for a waiver prior to Porter’s situation surfacing but had that denied in October. Sotos has since filed another waiver request, and the Buckeyes could receive an answer as soon as next week.

In four years at Utah State, Porter averaged 4.3 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 94 career games including 55 starts.

