Ohio State men's basketball announces 26-game 2020-21 schedule
Ohio State will play a 26-game men’s basketball schedule this season that features 20 Big Ten games, one game at the Covelli Center and a conference opener at Purdue on December 16.
One week before the official start of the season, The Big Ten unveiled its complete schedule Wednesday evening that includes five games on Christmas Day and culminates with a conference tournament to be held March 10-14 at the United Center in Chicago.
The Big Ten schedule has some built-in flexibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes what are described two sets of collapsible open dates during the weeks of Jan. 18-21 and Jan. 25-28, and the weeks of Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5.
The Buckeyes will not permit any fans in attendance for at least the next 28 days starting this Friday, according to a new athletic department policy.
The November 29 game against UMass-Lowell will take place at the Covelli Center, which is home to seven different varsity sports.
Here is Ohio State’s schedule:
November
25 – Illinois State (2 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)
29 – UMass-Lowell (4 p.m., BTN)
December
2 – Morehead State (5 p.m., BTN)
5 – Alabama A&M (TBD, BTN or BTN+)
8 – at Notre Dame (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)
16 – at Purdue
19 – North Carolina (CBS Sports Classic, Cleveland)
23 – Rutgers
26 – at Northwestern
30 – Nebraska
January
3 – at Minnesota
6 – Penn State
9 – at Rutgers
13 – Northwestern
16 – at Illinois
23 – at Wisconsin
27 – Purdue
31 – Michigan State
February
4 – at Iowa
8 or 9 – at Maryland
13 – Indiana
18 – at Penn State
21 – Michigan
25 – at Michigan State
28 – Iowa
March
6 – Illinois
