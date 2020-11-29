Ohio State's Jim Jackson selected for National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Jim Jackson has been selected for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Ohio State product, a two-time All-American during his three-year career from 1989-92, is part of an eight-member class announced Sunday.

A native of Toledo, Jackson would go on to become Ohio State’s seventh all-time leading scorer despite forgoing his senior season and declaring for the NBA draft, where he was selected No. 4 overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

He was a McDonald’s All-American as a senior at Toledo Macomber, where he also won a state title, and made an immediate impact as a freshman by averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while helping the Buckeyes return to the NCAA Tournament.

The next two seasons, he would lead them to back-to-back Big Ten titles. Jackson averaged 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game and earned consensus All-America honors for the 1990-91 season, then averaged 22.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior while helping Ohio State reach the Elite Eight.

His No. 22 jersey hangs inside Value City Arena.

In 14 NBA seasons, Jackson totaled more than 12,000 points, 4,000 rebounds and 2,000 assists.

Jackson joins Maryland’s late Len Bias, UCLA’s David Greenwood, Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins, North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison, Kansas’ Paul Pierce and coaches Rick Byrd and Tom Penders in the class of 2021.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy