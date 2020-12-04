Ohio State's basketball game against Alabama A&M has been canceled

The Ohio State men's basketball game Saturday against Alabama A&M has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to a release from the athletic department, the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution and with the welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and event staff in mind after Alabama A&M shared results of its most recent testing."

The game might have marked the Ohio State debut for Seth Towns, who is working to return after missing two seasons due to injury.

The Buckeyes have managed to play their first three games without incident. Ohio State hosted Illinois State on November 25, UMass Lowell four days later and Morehead State on Wednesday.

"I’d love to be able to get through the entire non-conference and for that matter the entire season without cancelations, but I think that’s a very slim chance that happens," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann told The Dispatch earlier Friday.

Ohio State had scheduled the NCAA maximum of 27 games this season, 20 of which will be in Big Ten play. The Dispatch has learned that the program is planning to replace the game at some point in the calendar.

In mid-November, Holtmann told The Dispatch that he had talked with numerous in-state programs about filling gaps should games be canceled. You can read that full story here.

Alabama A&M has played just one game this season.

Ohio State's next scheduled game is Tuesday at Notre Dame as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

