Ohio State's Seth Towns kneels for national anthem at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Ohio State forward Seth Towns, an outspoken advocate for racial justice in America, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to Tuesday night's game at Notre Dame.

You can watch the playing of the anthem here.

This week, Towns has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the killing of 23-year-old Columbus native Casey Goodson, an unarmed black man who was shot in the back and killed by a white Columbus sheriff's deputy.

Towns was also briefly detained by police during protests in downtown Columbus during the spring. He is a Harvard graduate in his first season with the Buckeyes after graduating from Northland.

The game marks the first time the Buckeyes have been present for the playing of the anthem this season. During their first three games, all at home, the Buckeyes have been in their locker room while the anthem has been played, a change from previous seasons.

