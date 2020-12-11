Ohio State's E.J. Liddell out indefinitely with non-COVID illness

The Ohio State men's basketball team will be without its leading scorer and rebounder for an indefinite period of time.

Today, the Buckeyes announced that sophomore forward E.J. Liddell will be out indefinitely with a non-COVID-19 illness.

"I’m really disappointed for E.J. but we anticipate him returning here hopefully soon,” coach Chris Holtmann said. “He is doing well and is going to be routinely evaluated by our medical staff.”

Multiple sources have indicated to The Dispatch that Liddell is suffering from mononucleosis and might be at least halfway through the period of symptoms. It's not yet clear if he will be back to health in a week, two weeks or possibly longer.

It also means that Liddell is coming off a career night where he set new personal bests with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a comeback road win at Notre Dame while battling the virus. Seventeen of those points came after a halftime where Liddell said Holtmann challenged him to play harder and be more physical against the Irish.

He has started all four games this season and is averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Ohio State will host Cleveland State on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Value City Arena.

