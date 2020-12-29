Ohio State's Musa Jallow to miss Nebraska game due to COVID-19 contact tracing

No. 25 Ohio State will be without Musa Jallow for at least Wednesday’s game with Nebraska due to COVID-19 contact tracing, coach Chris Holtmann said Tuesday.

Holtmann declined to say exactly when the Buckeyes learned they would be without the junior wing and said that while he’s not sure how long he will be unavailable, it is not anticipated to be a long-term situation for Jallow. He played 22 minutes in Saturday's 71-70 loss at Northwestern.

“Unfortunately that’s a young man that obviously has played really well for us,” Holtmann said. You don’t like any of your guys to miss games, but you understand why it’s important with today’s climate and contact tracing. I certainly don’t question that.”

Jallow is the first Ohio State player to miss any time due to the virus. The Buckeyes had a non-conference game against Alabama A&M scheduled for December 5 canceled due to at least one positive test among the Bulldogs upon their arrival in Columbus.

It’s the latest in a series of unfortunate setbacks for Jallow, who missed all of last season and took a medical redshirt after undergoing two surgeries on his right ankle. He played in this year’s season opener but missed the next two games with some soreness in his right Achilles. He then returned to the lineup and was critical in a 90-85 road win against Notre Dame on December 8.

More:Musa Jallow perseveres through injuries to lead Ohio State men's basketball to win

Jallow started the next game against Purdue and has played at least 22 minutes in each of Ohio State’s next six games. He is averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game and has been heavily relied upon as a defensive asset for his athleticism and versatility.

“You don’t want any young man to miss games, not only for themselves but for the team and certainly how he’s played,” Holtmann said. “It’s unfortunate but it’s part of it and we’ll have to adjust and move forward and guys will need to be ready to step up.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy