Musa Jallow returns for Ohio State for Minnesota game after COVID-19 contact tracing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Musa Jallow has rejoined the Ohio State men's basketball team and will be active for today's road game against No. 21 Minnesota.

The news, which was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, has been confirmed by The Dispatch.

Jallow missed No. 25 Ohio State's 90-54 home win against Nebraska on Wednesday due to COVID-19 contact tracing. He was not allowed to be around the team while going through the protocols, and coach Chris Holtmann said Sunday morning that he "just rejoined us."

His return gives the Buckeyes a vital piece of their rotation as they try to snap a two-game losing streak to the Golden Gophers, who swept the season series last year. In seven appearances, Jallow is averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while playing 22.3 minutes per game.

Jallow's defensive versatility has allowed him to latch onto a primary spot in the rotation after missing all of last year due to a right ankle injury. He returned this season in the opener, then missed the next two games with soreness in his right Achilles.

