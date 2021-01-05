Ohio State basketball game with Penn State postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Ohio State’s home game against Penn State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 with the Nittany Lions program

The news of the postponement was shared by both programs, and a release states that the game has been postponed due to positive tests. The Dispatch has confirmed that the tests concern members of the Penn State program, not Ohio State. The Buckeyes are now preparing to play at Rutgers on Saturday.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” the official statement reads. “Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.”

This is the second consecutive Big Ten game to be postponed involving the Nittany Lions, who had a game against Wisconsin postponed last Saturday. On his Monday radio show, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said the Buckeyes’ medical staff had been in contact with their Penn State counterparts and that the game was still scheduled to be played.

It is the second Ohio State game to be affected by COVID. The Buckeyes had a non-conference game against Alabama A&M scheduled for December 5 that was canceled after the Bulldogs had at least one positive test upon their bus ride to Columbus.

The plan is for the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions to reschedule the game at some point. Ohio State is scheduled to go to Penn State on February 18.

