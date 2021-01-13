Date changed for Ohio State home game with Purdue

The Big Ten's need to juggle games due to postponements related to COVID-19 has forced one change to the Ohio State men's basketball schedule.

The Buckeyes will now host Purdue on Tuesday, January 19, in a game that was originally scheduled for January 27. It will now take place at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Ohio State has had two games affected already by the virus. A home game against Alabama A&M that had been scheduled for December 5 was canceled due to at least one positive test within that program.

In Big Ten play, the Buckeyes had a home game against Penn State scheduled for January 6 postponed when the Nittany Lions had multiple positive tests within their program.

There is no date yet for when that game could be made up. It is one of multiple Penn State games to be rescheduled, and three of the six rescheduled games involve the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State will host Northwestern on Wednesday night, a game that will get them to the NCAA minimum of 13 games required for inclusion in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Purdue defeated Ohio State 67-60 on December 16.

