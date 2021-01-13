Ohio State's Jimmy Sotos will miss the Northwestern game with a shoulder injury

Ohio State will be without Jimmy Sotos when it hosts Northwestern tonight due to a shoulder injury suffered in Saturday's game against Rutgers.

Sotos, a transfer guard from Bucknell, replaced fifth-year senior CJ Walker in the starting lineup after he was sidelined due to torn ligaments in his right hand. In his place, Sotos started, played a season-high 28 minutes and scored six points before injuring his shoulder while diving for a loose ball in the final minutes of the game.

His absence further thins Ohio State's depth at the position. Walker will miss the game, and the Buckeyes lost Utah State graduate transfer Abel Porter during the preseason when the school's medical staff discovered a career-ending heart condition.

It's not immediately clear how the Buckeyes will address the loss of another ball-handler. Cal transfer forward Justice Sueing could handle some responsibilities at the point, and guard/forwards Musa Jallow and Justin Ahrens could be in for more significant playing time in the backcourt as well.

Sotos' absence also likely means a few more minutes for freshman Meechie Johnson Jr., who made his Ohio State debut at Rutgers after graduating early from high school, reclassifying to the 2020 class and joining the Buckeyes in mid-December.

Ohio State and Northwestern will tip off at 7 p.m.

