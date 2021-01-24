Ohio State men's basketball to host Penn State on Wednesday

First, the game was on. Then, it was off, with an undetermined future. Now, it's officially back on.

The No. 15 Ohio State men's basketball team will host Penn State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Value City Arena, a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 6 but postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Penn State program.

It's the latest in a string of rescheduled games for the Nittany Lions and takes the place of another game they had postponed. Following Penn State's 81-78 home win against Northwestern on Saturday, Michigan announced that all its athletic programs would go on pause for a 14-day period after the discovery of a COVID-19 variant within the athletic department.

The Wolverines were scheduled to go to Penn State on Wednesday. Ohio State, meanwhile, won at No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday and was facing an eight-day layoff before hosting Michigan State on Jan. 31.

Ohio State basketball:Notes: Ohio State gets 'superpowers' from new black jerseys in win at Wisconsin

After the win against the Badgers, coach Chris Holtmann said the Buckeyes were weighing their options for the week and that they could potentially add a non-conference game to their schedule after losing one against Alabama A&M on Dec. 5. This was just a few hours before Michigan announced its pause, freeing up the Nittany Lions.

More:No. 15 Ohio State pulls off some history with complete win at Wisconsin

It adds another game to a frenetic schedule for Penn State, which will be playing its fifth game since Jan. 17. The Nittany Lions went from Dec. 30 through Jan. 17 without playing a game.

After losing its first five Big Ten games under interim coach Jim Ferry, Penn State has won two straight and brings a 5-6 overall record into Columbus.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy