Here's where Ohio State men's basketball sits in the NCAA Tournament projections

Wednesday night, No. 13 Ohio State will host Penn State to open a two-game homestand at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes have won four of their last five games and, at the midpoint of their Big Ten season, sit at 12-4 overall and 6-4 in conference play.

Selection Sunday is 46 days from today. There’s still plenty of basketball to be played, and the ever-present possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic will scramble plans. With all of that in mind, here is what the postseason picture is projected to look like for the Buckeyes.

All numbers are as of Tuesday night.

The Rankings

Ohio State is No. 17 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which are used to help with seeding for the tournament. The Buckeyes are 4-3 in Quad 1 games and have no losses outside Quad 2.

As a reminder, here is a breakdown of the four tiers:

Quad 1: Home vs. teams ranked 1-30 / Neutral vs. teams ranked 1-50 / Road vs. teams ranked 1-75

Quad 2: Home vs. teams ranked 31-75 / Neutral vs. teams ranked 51-100 / Road vs. teams ranked 76-135

Quad 3: Home vs. teams ranked 76-160 / Neutral vs. teams ranked 101-200 / Road vs. teams ranked 136-240

Quad 4: Home vs. teams ranked 161-351 / Neutral vs. teams ranked 201-351 / Road vs. teams ranked 241-351

Ohio State is 2-1 in Quad 2 games, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 4-0 in Quad 4.

KenPom.com ranks the Buckeyes No. 12 nationally. They are No. 14 according to BartTorvik.com.

The Projections

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Buckeyes as one of 11 Big Ten teams to make the NCAA Tournament. Lunardi lists Ohio State as a No. 3 seed paired with No. 14 seed UC Irvine in the first round for the right to face the winner of No. 6 seed Colorado and the winner of a play-in game between Maryland and Seton Hall.

In a seed list released Tuesday, Lunardi included Ohio State among 33 teams with odds of 80% or better to make the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes are the second-best No. 3 seed on his S-curve projection.

Likewise, CBSSports’ Jerry Palm has the Buckeyes as a No. 3 seed facing No. 14 seed Colgate in the first round for the right to face the winner of a game between No. 6 seed Oklahoma and No. 11 seed Seton Hall.

Sports Illustrated lists the Buckeyes as a No. 4 seed, drawing a first-round matchup with No. 13 seed UAB for the right to face the winner of a game between No. 6 seed Virginia Tech and No. 11 seed San Diego State.

BracketMatrix.com, which compiles 77 different NCAA Tournament projections, has Ohio State as the third-highest No. 3 seed, one spot behind Tennessee and one ahead of Kansas. Among the 77 projections, Ohio State is listed as anywhere from a No. 2 seed to a No. 6 seed.

