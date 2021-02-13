Justice Sueing, No. 4 Ohio State blow past Indiana for sixth straight win

Blows had been traded, runs had been exchanged and No. 4 Ohio State was looking to finally put some distance between itself and visiting Indiana during the second half.

A lead that had been as high as 16 points and as low as five from there was back in double figures at 50-40 when the Hoosiers brought the ball up the court. Trey Galloway’s wild, driving attempt from the right wing resulted in a turnover and a run-out Duane Washington Jr. basket at the other end.

Seconds later, CJ Walker and E.J. Liddell trapped Khristian Lander deep in the backcourt, forcing him to throw the ball right to the Buckeyes. They turned it into a Walker layup at the other end, order was restored and the Buckeyes (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) won going away against a demoralized Indiana (11-9, 6-7) team, 78-59.

The four consecutive points off of turnovers were part of a larger, 9-0 run that put Ohio State ahead 54-40 with 11:30 to play and pushed the game out of reach. Indiana would never get back within single digits again as Ohio State would lead by as many as 23.

The Buckeyes have now won six straight games and nine of their last 10. In the matchup of coaches hired during the summer of 2017, Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann improved to 6-1 against Indiana counterpart Archie Miller. For a fourth time this season, Indiana came up empty on a chance for a third straight win.

Justice Sueing finished with his third double-double of the year, scoring 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. E.J. Liddell had a team-high 19 points, Duane Washington had 12 and Walker had 10. Freshman Zed Key had six points and eight rebounds, five on offense, off the bench.

The margin of victory is Ohio State's largest against the Hoosiers since an 82-61 home win on February 27, 2011.

Down 6-2 early, Ohio State came roaring back with a 19-0, momentum-sealing run that started with a Liddell three-pointer with 17:03 left in the half and capped with a driving score from Sueing with 10:50 left. It gave the Buckeyes a 21-6 lead, and as the Buckeyes were putting the finishing touches on that run, they were announced as the fourth No. 1 seed in the official NCAA Tournament bracket projection show being broadcast live simultaneously on CBS.

There was more basketball to be played, though, and Pickerington North product Jerome Hunter helped spur an Indiana comeback. With Ohio State ahead 31-15 on a right-handed floater in the paint from Kyle Young, Trayce Jackson-Davis tipped in his own miss and Hunter hit his second three of the game to start an 11-0 run for the Hoosiers that pulled them within 31-26 with two minutes remaining in the half.

The Buckeyes would close with two Walker free throws and a Liddell steal and fast-break basket during the final 42.7 seconds to push their lead back to double digits, 38-28, at the half.

Hunter was whistled for a technical foul during the second half for complaining about a foul called on him. He would finish with 10 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

