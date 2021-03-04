Big Ten to allow limited spectators at men's basketball conference tournament

If you've wanted to watch this year's Ohio State men's basketball team, you might have a chance to do so.

Today, the Big Ten announced that it will sell a limited number of tickets for its postseason tournament, which will take place March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

According to the release, a maximum of 8,000 attendees will be permitted thanks to a decision made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors in consultation with the conference office.

Some tickets will be available through each school's ticket office and information will be distributed by each institution. The conference will be selling all-session passes that range from $210-400.

If the tournament started today, Ohio State would be the No. 5 seed and play in the second Thursday game.

