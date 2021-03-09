Ohio State sophomore E.J. Liddell named first-team all-Big Ten by coaches

Ohio State sophomore E.J. Liddell has been voted first-team all-Big Ten by the league’s coaches.

In 24 games this season, all starts, Liddell is averaging a team-best 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds. He is Ohio State's first first-team all-league pick since Keita Bates-Diop was a unanimous pick by both the coaches and media in 2018. Liddell was voted to the second team by the media.

He wasn't the only Buckeye to be recognized. Junior guard Duane Washington Jr. was named third-team all-league by both the coaches and media after averaging 15.3 points per game. He is the first Ohio State guard to be named to an all-conference team since D'Angelo Russell was first-team all-league in 2015.

One day before Saturday's final regular season game, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was asked if he felt Liddell was deserving of being a first-team all-league player.

"I believe he’s a first-team all-league performer and I believe he’s earned that, I really do," Holtmann said. "And I believe Duane has earned serious consideration. I’m a big believer in both of those guys."

Senior Kyle Young is the team's Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard was named coach of the year, Iowa's Luka Garza was named player of the year and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was named freshman of the year. Illinois freshman Andre Curbelo was voted sixth man of the year and Maryland’s Darryl Morsell was named defensive player of the year.

Earlier in the day, Liddell was voted first-team all-league by the Associated Press, which also selected Howard as coach of the year, Garza as player of the year and Dickinson as newcomer of the year.

Last season, the Buckeyes placed Kaleb Wesson on the Big Ten’s second team as voted by both the coaches and players.

Juhasz named to women's first team

The men’s team was announced one day after the Big Ten unveiled its honors for the women’s basketball season.

For a second straight year, Ohio State junior Dorka Juhasz was voted to the 11-member first-team all-conference team by the coaches after being voted onto the second team and the all-freshman team during her first season. Juhasz was selected to the second team, alongside teammate Jacy Sheldon, by the media. Sheldon was also voted to the second team by the coaches.

In 17 games this season, Juhasz averaged 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds as one of only two Big Ten players to average a double-double while Sheldon led the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game. Sheldon was the only Buckeye to start and play in all 20 games this season.

Sophomore guard Madison Greene, who averaged 13.4 points and a team-high 4.3 assists per game, was named honorable mention all-conference by both the coaches and media, and guard Kateri Poole was named to the all-freshmen team. Poole averaged 6.6 points, 1.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Redshirt freshman guard Rikki Harris was selected as the team’s Sportsmanship Award nominee.

