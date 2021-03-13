When does OSU play Michigan? Here's what to know about the Big Ten semifinal

Buckeye Xtra

The Buckeyes will take on the Wolverines on Saturday in Indianapolis for a chance to play in the Big Ten championship.

The game follows Ohio State's thrilling overtime win over Purdue on Friday.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

What time does Ohio State play?

The game is set to tip off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

How can I watch live?

For TV viewers, the game will be on CBS.

Cable cutters, you can get the game on Fubo, Sling and Hulu Live. There are free trials available for Fubo and Hulu.

What happened last time they met?

The Wolverines won, 92-87, at Value City Arena on February 27.

Ohio State succumbed late and fell in a game that lived up to the billing as the lone scheduled contest between the two.

Duane Washington Jr. poured in a career-high 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting, but the Wolverines had too much on the offensive end for Ohio State.

At the time, Washington predicted the rematch.

"We’ll definitely see them again," he said. "We know what we’re capable of and what our plan is to do here. Everybody wishes we could get this one back."

What to know before the game

It was announced before the game that Kyle Young will be not available for the game due to a concussion suffered during the game against Purdue.

Without him, the Boilermakers were able to dig in, overcome the 18-point halftime deficit and force overtime before the Buckeyes closed with a flourish.

It gets no easier or less physical for the Buckeyes. Michigan’s 7-1 center, Hunter Dickinson, was named Big Ten freshman of the year and scored 22 points in the lone meeting between these teams this season.

Live updates