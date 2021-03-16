Ohio State's Chris Holtmann: No real updates expected on Kyle Young 'for a little bit now'

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann did not have any new update on the status of Kyle Young during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Young suffered a concussion during Ohio State’s win Friday against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals and missed the team’s next two games. Ohio State will open NCAA Tournament play Friday at Purdue’s Mackey Arena against No. 15 seed Oral Roberts.

“I don’t think we’ll have any real updates on Kyle for a little bit now,” Holtmann said this morning.

The 6-8, 225-pound Young averages 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game.

It is the second concussion Young has suffered in the span of less than three weeks. After taking a blow to the head in the final minute of a February 21 home loss to Michigan, Young would miss the team’s game at Michigan State four days later but was cleared to return for a February 28 home game against Iowa.

Against the Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium, Young had tied a career high with 18 points, all in the first half, before he took an elbow to the head from Trevion Williams as the Purdue center went up for a shot in the paint. Young remained on the floor after the whistle was blown, holding his head with both hands, but was quickly evaluated by the medical staff and reported no immediate symptoms.

He remained in the game, but after playing two more possessions on offense and defense, he checked out of the game and would not return. By the end of the game, Young was in the locker room after receiving extensive attention from the medical staff.

“Kyle was hit in the head and evaluated by our medical staff,” Holtmann told The Dispatch after the game. “After additional and further evaluation, they decided to remove him from the game. He will continue to be evaluated by our medical team.”

The Buckeyes called him via FaceTime after they beat Michigan on Saturday, hung his jersey in the locker room and posted a photo of his famously torn jersey from a win against the Wolverines the previous season in the hallway. Monday, Holtmann said on his radio show that Young was able to be in the locker room for the team’s Big Ten tournament title loss to Illinois but not in the arena because they didn’t want to expose him to all of the lights and noise.

“I don’t have any new information for you right now,” Holtmann said Monday. “He’s still being evaluated day to day. I think right now, we’re optimistic that he’s making progress. In terms of what his availability will be, I’m optimistic and hopeful but not sure what his availability will be right now.”

