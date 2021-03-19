Ohio State's Kyle Young will miss the Oral Roberts game with a concussion

Ohio State will be without forward Kyle Young for today's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Oral Roberts, The Dispatch has learned.

Young suffered a concussion one week ago today when he took an elbow to the head from Purdue's Trevion Williams in a Big Ten tournament game. After being evaluated by the team's medical personnel, Young would remain in the game for four plays before beginning to show symptoms, when he was removed and evaluated further.

It is Young's second concussion in the span of less than three weeks. He suffered one in a February 21 home loss to Michigan and returned to the lineup for a home game against Iowa seven days later.

The news is not a surprise. This week, coach Chris Holtmann has repeatedly said he didn't have much in the way of updates on Young and that he wouldn't "for a little bit." As the team has released clips and photos from practice and team sessions throughout the week while in Indianapolis, Young has not appeared in any of them.

Young averages 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

