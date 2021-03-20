Ohio State's E.J. Liddell shares threats, vulgar insults received after Oral Roberts loss

WEST LAYFAYETTE, Ind. - Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell has posted screenshots on Twitter of vulgar messages and threats he has received following Friday's first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Oral Roberts.

In the 75-72 overtime loss, Liddell scored a team-high 23 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds. Hours later, he posted the following messages to Twitter (warning: contains vulgar, explicit language).

Along with screenshots of the threats and insults, Liddell wrote "Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I'm human." And "Comments don't get to me but I just wanna know why. I've never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this."

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the authorities will be involved.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, too, said the university will take action.

Since Liddell posted to Twitter on Saturday at 12:50 a.m., current and former Buckeyes as well as figures from in and out of the sports world and beyond have voiced their support.

