Indiana has approached Chris Holtmann about vacant coaching job

Indiana has approached Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann about its vacant head coaching position, The Dispatch has confirmed. The development was first reported by the Indianapolis Star.

Holtmann, who spent three years as the coach at Butler, just completed his fourth season with the Buckeyes. He was hired during the same offseason that the Hoosiers hired Archie Miller from Dayton, but a few months later.

Indiana fired Miller at the close of the 2020-21 season and has engaged in a search that has included all kinds of names, from Boston Celtics (and former Butler) coach Brad Stevens to Holtmann's predecessor at Ohio State, Thad Matta.

Holtmann signed an eight-year contract at Ohio State that pays him $3 million annually. If he were to leave the program prior to June 10, 2021, his buyout would cost the remainder of his contract, which roughly equates to $12 million.

After June 10, however, the buyout drops significantly and would equal only the cost of the severance amounts for the program's three full-time assistants.

Indiana paid Miller $10.3 million to buy out his contract.

Holtmann is 87-44 (.664) in his four years at Ohio State. He is 6-1 against Indiana.

