Guard Jamari Wheeler announces transfer to Ohio State from Penn State

Adam Jardy

Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State men's basketball team has landed a commitment from Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler.

As a senior, he averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He was also selected to the Big Ten’s all-defensive team for a second straight year.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Wheeler, a native of Live Oa will add immediate defensive improvement to Ohio State’s backcourt, an area coach Chris Holtmann frequently cited as lacking throughout the 2020-21 season.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday night, Wheeler thanked Penn State, its fans and former coach Patrick Chambers, who recruited him to State College.

Wheeler ended his statement by writing that "after much thought and consternation" that he had decided to transfer to Ohio State. "I look forward to joining the family and fighting for a Big Ten title and national championship!"

Wheeler will join the Buckeyes by is taking advantage of the NCAA rule enacted earlier this season giving players an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. He had entered the transfer portal on March 16.

It’s unclear at the moment how many players the Buckeyes will have on scholarship next season. Senior Kyle Young’s decision on whether to return for a fifth season won’t impact the number, but one or two players on the current roster could still opt to transfer.

The Buckeyes remain in the market to add a post player, as well.

