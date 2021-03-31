Ohio State's Musa Jallow to transfer

Ohio State guard Musa Jallow has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-5, 210-pound Jallow announced his intentions on Twitter on Wednesday. He played in 94 games in three seasons with the Buckeyes, averaging 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds.

As a fourth-year junior this season, Jallow appeared in 26 games and made five starts while averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in a career-high 15.6 minutes per game while also dealing with a left ankle injury suffered in a road win against Penn State on February 18. He was instrumental in a win at Notre Dame.

A product of Bloomington (Indiana) North, Jallow was one of coach Chris Holtmann’s first recruits upon landing the Ohio State job in June, 2017. Jallow opted to graduate a year early, reclassify to the 2017 recruiting class and join the Buckeyes that year. He would not turn 18 until more than midway through his freshman year, a season in which he played in 33 games including 10 starts and averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds.

A naturally gifted athlete, Jallow’s defensive versatility helped him continue to earn playing time, although it would ebb and flow during the course of each of his seasons. He would miss the entire 2019-20 season after undergoing surgery on his right ankle.

As a fourth-year junior this past season, Jallow was consistently praised by Holtmann for his defensive capabilities. In the loss to Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Jallow started and tied a season high with 32 minutes played but finished with only three points on 1-of-3 shooting and had three rebounds, three assists and three turnovers.

Jallow earned academic all-Big Ten honors in 2019 and 2020 and was a 2019-20 Ohio State Scholar Athlete. He also graduated from Ohio State this season.

His departure gives the Buckeyes one open spot for next season regardless of if senior Kyle Young decides to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA afforded to all players this season. Should Young return, he would not count against the scholarship limit.

