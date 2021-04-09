Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. entering his name into NBA draft

Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State's leading scorer as a junior last season, has put his name into the NBA draft process.

Although Washington did not explicitly state that he would maintain his collegiate eligibility while doing so, his statement posted to Twitter reads that, "I feel it's in my best interest to take advantage of this opportunity to potentially make my dream come true."

The Dispatch has confirmed that Washington will retain his eligibility and could return for a senior season next year.

Washington started all 31 games for the Buckeyes and averaged a career-high 16.4 points per game. In all three seasons of his Buckeyes career so far, Washington Jr. has increased his scoring average, rebounding average, assists average, shooting percentage and free-throw shooting percentage.

He is the second Ohio State player to opt to do so, joining sophomore forward E.J. Liddell. Neither player appears on ESPN's most recent mock draft, published Thursday.

Players can enter the draft process, receive feedback from NBA personnel and sign with certified agents while retaining their ability to return to college.

The 2021 draft combine 2021 is scheduled to take place June 21-27. Players can return to college within the next 10 days following the conclusion of this event without forfeiting their eligibility.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy