Ohio State to serve as regional host for The Basketball Tournament

One year after the entire event took place here, The Basketball Tournament is again returning to Columbus.

Today, TBT announced that Ohio State's Covelli Center will serve as a regional site and host games that will take place from July 23-27. Last year, the event was held entirely in a bubble in downtown Columbus with all games played at Nationwide Arena.

As a result, Carmen's Crew, the team primarily comprised of former Ohio State players, will be a "featured team." The same goes for Red Scare, which primarily consists of former Dayton players.

The Covelli Center was to host the same event last year until the COVID-19 pandemic forced massive changes to the tournament. When it got underway, Carmen's Crew took a first-round upset one year after winning the 2019 tournament and its $1 million, winner-take-all prize.

Four players are confirmed as participants in this summer's TBT: William Buford, Jon Diebler, David Lighty and Evan Ravenel. Carmen's Crew will be led by general manager/coach Jared Sullinger and assistant coach Evan Turner.

Each regional site will host 14 teams and feed into championship weekend, which will be held in Dayton from July 31-August 3. Ticket information will be released as the event draws closer.

Carmen's Crew will play during the second session of games on July 23, while Red Scare will be in the first session.

