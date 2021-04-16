Kyle Young to return for one more year with Ohio State

Kyle Young is going to run it back one more time with the Buckeyes.

The four-year player will take advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility granted to all participants in the 2020-21 season and play a fifth year with the Ohio State men’s basketball program. In doing so, he does not count against the team’s scholarship limit.

Young’s 2020-21 season ended prematurely when the elbow of Purdue center Trevion Williams inadvertently struck the side of his head during the second half of a Big Ten tournament game on March 12. Young would leave the game shortly thereafter and was diagnosed with a concussion. He would not play in Ohio State’s two remaining Big Ten tournament games or the first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Oral Roberts on March 19.

It was Young’s second concussion in less than three weeks. The first occurred in the final moments of a 92-87 home loss to Michigan on February 21, sidelining him for the game at Michigan State four days later. He would return one week after the game against the Wolverines and play 25 minutes in a loss to Iowa on February 28.

Prior to suffering the injury against the Boilermakers, Young had tied a career high with 18 points during the first half. It was an impressive outburst from a player who, after battling leg injuries for the prior two seasons, had managed to stay relatively healthy while appearing in 27 games including 26 starts and averaging a career-high 8.6 points per game.

He also added a three-point shot to his arsenal as a senior. After making four threes during his first three seasons, Young was 13 for 30 (43.3%) from deep last season.

For his career, Young has averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 57.9% from the floor in 108 games with 65 starts. He’s a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a 2021 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree. Last summer, he also earned his degree.

Ohio State is still awaiting final decisions from E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington Jr., both of whom have put their names into the NBA draft process while maintaining their collegiate eligibility.

His announcement comes one day after the Buckeyes, along with everyone else, were scheduled to learn the decision of five-star center prospect Efton Reid. The Richmond, Virginia, native was to announce his college decision Thursday, but his mom posted to Twitter during the evening that it would be delayed.

No timetable is known for Reid's decision, which is believed to be between Ohio State, LSU, Pitt and Florida State. Regardless of what Reid decides and when, the Buckeyes will add another post player to help shoulder the load at center and allow Liddell to play exclusively at power forward.

