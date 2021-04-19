Ohio State men's basketball scholarship chart

Here's a current look at the scholarship situation for the Ohio State men's basketball team.

Teams are limited to 13 scholarships, but the 2021-22 season will be different. The NCAA awarded all players an extra year of eligibility during 2020-21, and any seniors who took advantage of the opportunity will not count against the limit for the following season.

As a result, the Buckeyes will have 15 players on scholarship next season. Here's a look at how it all breaks down entering the 2021-22 season. This page will be updated anytime there is roster movement.

Sixth-year seniors (2)

Joey Brunk, center (Three years at Butler including a personal hardship waiver, two years at Indiana including a medical redshirt.)

Seth Towns, forward (Four years at Harvard, two active and two injured, one year at Ohio State)

Fifth-year seniors (4)

Jimmy Sotos, guard (Three years at Bucknell, one year at Ohio State, last year of eligibility)

Justice Sueing, forward (Two years at California, two years at Ohio State including a sit-out transfer year. Could have two years of eligibility.)

Jamari Wheeler, guard (Four years at Penn State, last year of eligibility)

Kyle Young, forward/center (Four years at Ohio State, last year of eligibility)

Fourth-year seniors (2)

Justin Ahrens, forward (Three years at Ohio State, could have two more years of eligibility)

Duane Washington Jr., guard (Three years at Ohio State, could have two more years of eligibility. Currently exploring NBA draft options.)

Third-year juniors (2)

Ibrahima Diallo, center (Two years at Ohio State, could have three more years of eligibility)

E.J. Liddell, forward (Two years at Ohio State, could have three more years of eligibility. Currently exploring NBA draft options.)

Second-year players (3)

Gene Brown III, guard (one year at Ohio State, could have four more years of eligibility)

Meechie Johnson Jr., guard (one year at Ohio State, could have four more years of eligibility)

Zed Key, center (one year at Ohio State, could have four more years of eligibility)

First-year players (2)

Malaki Branham, guard (four years of eligibility)

Kalen Etzler, forward (four years of eligibility)

