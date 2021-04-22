Ohio State assistant coach Terry Johnson taking job at Purdue

Ohio State assistant basketball coach Terry Johnson is headed to Purdue to join Matt Painter's staff, The Dispatch has confirmed.

A longtime assistant at Butler with significant ties to the state of Indiana, Johnson spent 10 years with the Bulldogs before coming to Ohio State with Chris Holtmann when he took the head coaching job in 2017. He had interviewed for the job at Butler before coming to Columbus.

“Terry comes to Purdue with a wealth of experience at successful basketball programs,” Painter said in a statement. “He has had success at both Butler and Ohio State on the floor and in recruiting high-quality student-athletes. He will be a very welcome addition to our program, and we are excited to welcome Terry and his family to Purdue.”

Listen:BuckeyeXtra Basketball Podcast | A conversation with Terry Johnson, Quadrian Banks and Terence Dials

Well-regarded within the program, Johnson was singled out for praise by Holtmann during the 2020-21 season.

“I have a man on our staff, Terry Johnson, who I just believe in at a really high level,” Holtmann said after a February 4 win at Iowa. “I believe he deserves an opportunity (to be a head coach).”

With the Buckeyes, Johnson's duties included overseeing the team's post players as well as the team's defense. He was instrumental in helping Kaleb Wesson grow from a back-to-the-basket center into one of the Big Ten's best three-point shooters and a second-team all-league selection as a junior.

It's believed that Johnson could be taking on a more pronounced role in the offensive planning for Purdue after having spent the last decade coaching defense, likely making him a more well-rounded candidate for a head coaching job in the future.

"My family and I are excited to be here," Johnson said. "Being from Anderson, Indiana, I have known coach Painter for a long time and have been watching the program for a long time. I’m really looking forward to join a great university and continue and enhance the success this program has had."

He is the second Holtmann assistant to leave for another job since. After two seasons in Columbus, Mike Schrage accepted the head coaching job at Elon, where he has gone 23-30 during the last two seasons.

Jake Diebler is entering his third season as Schrage's replacement.

The move leaves Ryan Pedon as the final full-time assistant who made the move from Butler to Ohio State to remain on Holtmann's staff. Pedon was a finalist for the Cincinnati head coaching job this offseason. His pursuit of the job likely means Holtmann has already at least considered a list of additions to his staff.

At Purdue, Johnson joins Matt Painter's staff after he lost two assistants to head coaching jobs this offseason. Associate coach Micah Shrewsberry was named the coach at Penn State after his second stint at Purdue and assistant Steve Lutz took the job at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi after four years with the Boilermakers.

Johnson's base salary at Ohio State was $325,000 per year.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy