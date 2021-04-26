Ohio State's Zed Key, Meechie Johnson to compete for spot on Team USA roster

A pair of Buckeyes will have the opportunity to compete for spots on Team USA's U19 basketball roster this summer.

Zed Key and Meechie Johnson Jr., both of whom were freshman for Ohio State during the 2020-21 season, will be part of tryouts that will begin June 20 at Texas Christian University. Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon will coach the team and oversee the workouts in advance of naming a final roster for the 2021 FIBA World Cup that will be held in Riga, Latvia, from July 3-11.

More:Who's on the Buckeyes roster? Here is Ohio State men's basketball's scholarship chart

The players selected for the roster will head to Latvia on June 27.

“This is a great honor for Zed and Meechie,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “I know they are excited about competing with some of the best players in the country at their age for a chance to represent our country. We are excited to follow and support them as they compete for a roster spot on this U19 team.”

As a freshman, Key played in 31 games for the Buckeyes and averaged 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.

More:Freshman Zed Key bringing energy, 'finger guns' to Ohio State men's basketball

Johnson, meanwhile, graduated early from Garfield Heights, Ohio, and joined the Buckeyes midseason. A four-star recruit in high school, he appeared in 17 games and scored 21 points while averaging 5.9 minutes per appearance.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy