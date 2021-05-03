Reports: Ohio State's Ibrahima Diallo enters transfer portal

Adam Jardy
Ohio State Buckeyes center Ibrahima Diallo (15) blocks the shot of Cedarville guard Quinton Green (55) during the 2nd half of their game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2019. [Kyle Robertson]

Ohio State center Ibrahima Diallo has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports.

The decision comes after two seasons of being a lightly used reserve off the bench for the Buckeyes, one of which was significantly impacted by a knee injury. A native of Senegal, Diallo appeared in 13 games and averaged 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Listed at 6-10, 220 pounds, Diallo came to Ohio State as a raw, under-the-radar recruit as part of the 2019 recruiting class. A late addition who caught the eye of the Buckeyes with a strong performance at the Flyin' To The Hoop prep showcase in Dayton as a senior at Napa Valley (California) Prolific Prep, Diallo was ranked the nation's No. 369 national recruit according to the 247Sports.com database.

His addition brought some much-needed size to the Ohio State roster, but it did not translate into production. As a freshman, Diallo played in eight games and averaged 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. As a sophomore, he missed 16 games with a sprained MCL in his knee.

Diallo's departure gives the Buckeyes one available scholarship for next season. 

