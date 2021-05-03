Reports: Ohio State's Ibrahima Diallo enters transfer portal

Ohio State center Ibrahima Diallo has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports.

The decision comes after two seasons of being a lightly used reserve off the bench for the Buckeyes, one of which was significantly impacted by a knee injury. A native of Senegal, Diallo appeared in 13 games and averaged 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Listed at 6-10, 220 pounds, Diallo came to Ohio State as a raw, under-the-radar recruit as part of the 2019 recruiting class. A late addition who caught the eye of the Buckeyes with a strong performance at the Flyin' To The Hoop prep showcase in Dayton as a senior at Napa Valley (California) Prolific Prep, Diallo was ranked the nation's No. 369 national recruit according to the 247Sports.com database.

His addition brought some much-needed size to the Ohio State roster, but it did not translate into production. As a freshman, Diallo played in eight games and averaged 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. As a sophomore, he missed 16 games with a sprained MCL in his knee.

Diallo's departure gives the Buckeyes one available scholarship for next season.

