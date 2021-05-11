Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson, Shannon Scott, Keyshawn Woods to play for Carmen's Crew in TBT

Kaleb Wesson, Shannon Scott and Keyshawn Woods will be playing basketball in Central Ohio again.

Today, the trio of former Ohio State players announced their plans to play for Carmen's Crew in The Basketball Tournament, joining the team primarily comprised of Buckeye alumni coached by Jared Sullinger.

Most recently, Wesson has been playing professionally in Belgium. After three seasons with the Buckeyes, the last of which saw him earn second-team all-Big Ten honors in 2020, he spent a season in the NBA's G-League.

Wesson left the Buckeyes after leading them in scoring (14.0 points per game) and rebounding (9.3) while blossoming into a three-point shooter (a team-best .425 shooting percentage) in 2019-20 but went undrafted. He spent the year with the Santa Cruz Warriors and appeared in 11 games during a COVID-shortened season, averaging 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 31.8% from three.

Scott, a Georgia native who played for the Buckeyes from 2011-15 and averaged 5.5 points and 3.7 rebounds, has played professionally both in the G-League and in Greece. Most recently, he played for the Long Island Nets in the G-League, averaging 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 15 games during the 2020-21 season.

In 158 career games in that league, Scott has averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 assists.

Woods played one season with the Buckeyes and helped them reach the 2019 NCAA Tournament after having previously played for Charlotte and Wake Forest and joining Ohio State as a graduate transfer. He averaged 8.1 points and 2.5 assists with the Buckeyes before playing first in the Netherlands and most recently in Poland where he has averaged 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

He has also played in TBT, suiting up for team Big X.

They join a roster that is being assembled but will also feature William Buford, Jon Diebler, David Lighty and Evan Ravenel. Wesson and Woods are the first Ohio State players from the Chris Holtmann era to join the roster.

More:Ohio State's Aaron Craft on potentially playing in next TBT: 'We'll see'

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy