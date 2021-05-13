Ohio State learns Big Ten opponents for upcoming season

Dates and times are still to be announced, but Ohio State knows which Big Ten teams it will face and how many times they will play this season.

Buckeyes basketball:What were Ohio State's best lineups last season?

Today, the Big Ten announced league opponents for the 2021-22 season. With 14 teams and 20 conference games, each team will play seven teams home and away, three teams only at home and three times on the road.

For Ohio State, that means the Buckeyes will play home-and-home games with Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern will only come to Value City Arena, while Ohio State will only face Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers in road games.

Not much else is known about the full schedule for the upcoming season. The Buckeyes will play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, a two-game event that will take place during the week of Thanksgiving and also feature Florida, California and Seton Hall.

Ohio State will also play in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge against an as-yet unknown opponent. CBSSports has reported that the Buckeyes will host Towson as a non-conference opponent, and they will also participate in the CBSSports Classic against either North Carolina, Kentucky or UCLA.

