Ohio State to hire Tony Skinn from Seton Hall as new assistant men's basketball coach

Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann will fill the final spot on his coaching staff by hiring Seton Hall assistant Tony Skinn.

The development was first reported by Jerry Carino at Gannett New Jersey, and a source close to the program confirmed the report although the deal has not yet officially been signed. Pending the finalization of the deal and a standard background check, he could be officially announced as soon as Monday.

Skinn, who played college basketball for George Mason and was part of the program's run to the Final Four in 2006 as a No. 11 seed, spent three years at Louisiana Tech before joining Seton Hall in April 2018.

With the Pirates, Skinn primarily worked with the team's guards and was known for his recruiting, according to his official biography on the program's website. Before being hired at Louisiana Tech, Skinn enjoyed a professional career that included a stint with the Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA Summer League. He was the athletic director at Paul International High School in Washington, D.C., as well as an assistant coach for AAU program Nike Team Takeover.

He comes highly regarded from basketball personnel at the prep, college and NBA levels and with a reputation as a high-level recruiter and position coach with strong connections to the Washington D.C. area. Born in Nigeria, Skinn grew up in Takoma Park, Maryland.

While at Louisiana Tech, Skinn was part of a team that came to Value City Arena and defeated the Buckeyes, 82-74, on Nov. 24, 2015, a game the Bulldogs led from start to finish.

Skinn replaces Terry Johnson, who accepted an assistant coaching position at Purdue earlier this spring.

Ohio State and Seton Hall are both scheduled to participate in the 2021 Fort Myers Tip-Off.

