Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington Jr. earn G-League Camp invites

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington Jr. have received invitations to showcase their talents to NBA personnel this month.

Liddell’s father, Eric, said his son has been invited to the NBA G-League Elite Camp that will take place June 19-21 and that Washington, too, has earned an invite.

“He’s focused,” Eric Liddell said of his son. “He’s just going through the process. My thought is if it don’t happen, he’ll be in the best shape of his life when he comes back to Ohio State. That’s how he’s looking at it.”

Ohio State Buckeyes debut as top-10 team in 2021 'way-too-early' national hoops rankings

As a junior, Washington led the Buckeyes at 16.4 points per game, the third straight year he improved his scoring average. Right behind him, Liddell finished at 16.2 points per game and a team-best 6.7 rebounds as a sophomore.

Liddell earned first-team all-Big Ten honors for his season while Washington was a third-team selection. Both made themselves available for the NBA draft process while retaining their collegiate eligibility and are among 353 underclassmen who have declared for the draft.

Eric Liddell confirmed that his son is enrolled in classes at Ohio State while training for whatever comes next. A number of players who excel at the G-League camp will be invited to the NBA draft combine, which will be conducted from June 21-27. Players who wish to return to school have until July 7 to do so and retain their eligibility.

Around 100 players are expected to take part in the two events. Liddell also has a workout scheduled for June 14 with the Boston Celtics.

“We go from there and see what other teams are interested or not,” his father said. “I know he wanted this invite, so he got what he wanted and we go from there. That’s all I know (right now).”

