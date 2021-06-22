Buckeyes Meechie Johnson, Zed Key cut from Team USA U19 camp

Ohio State’s Meechie Johnson Jr. and Zed Key have both been cut from Team USA’s U19 camp.

Johnson and Key, who are both entering their second seasons with the Buckeyes, were among 26 players invited to training camp to compete for 12 roster spots for the U19 World Cup that will be held July 3-11 in Latvia. The two Ohio State players were among nine players who were cut Monday night, leaving 17 players at the camp that is being held at Texas Christian University and coached by Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon, Stanford coach Jerod Haase and Yale coach James Jones.

Both players had highlights posted to the team’s Twitter page since camp started Sunday.

Key played in all 31 games as a freshman, and the center averaged 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game. He will compete with Indiana transfer Joey Brunk for the starting spot this season.

Johnson graduated high school early and joined the Buckeyes in mid-December. He would play in 17 games, averaging 1.2 points and making 6 of 12 (50.0%) of his three-point attempts while averaging 5.9 minutes per appearance. He will compete with a host of players for the starting point guard spot.

