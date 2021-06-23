Ohio State recruiting: Buckeyes offer Africentric forward Dailyn Swain

Ohio State has offered a scholarship to Africentric small forward Dailyn Swain.

A 6-6, 170-pound forward, Swain averaged roughly 17 points per game as a sophomore during a season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He earned first-team all-league honors and was second-team all-district as a sophomore.

He reported the offer to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon after having taken an unofficial visit to Ohio State, adding him to the lengthy list of 2023 recruits who have recently landed offers from the Buckeyes.

Swain's first offer came from Ohio University. Arizona State and Kansas State are also known to have offered.

Check back soon for more.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy