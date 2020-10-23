BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Updates from Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes practice is underway

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy discusses how the Buckeyes have begun practice, talks about how the NCAA has denied Jimmy Sotos’ transfer waiver to play immediately at Ohio State, and mentions what we should watch for as the season approaches. Finally, we provide updates from our recent interview with head coach Chris Holtmann and give general news and notes regarding the Ohio State Hoops program.

