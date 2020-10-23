SUBSCRIBE NOW
BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Updates from Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes practice is underway

Patrick Flaherty Adam Jardy
Buckeye Xtra
In this file photo Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann watches his team from the sideline during the first half of Sunday's NCAA basketball game against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at Value City Arena in Columbus on November 10, 2019. Ohio State won the game 76-56.

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy discusses how the Buckeyes have begun practice, talks about how the NCAA has denied Jimmy Sotos’ transfer waiver to play immediately at Ohio State, and mentions what we should watch for as the season approaches. Finally, we provide updates from our recent interview with head coach Chris Holtmann and give general news and notes regarding the Ohio State Hoops program.

