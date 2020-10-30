SUBSCRIBE NOW
BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Catching up with Justin Ahrens, Justice Sueing; Coach Bob remembered

Patrick Flaherty Adam Jardy
Buckeye Xtra
Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) dribbles around Indiana Hoosiers forward Jerome Hunter (21) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy discusses how we are less than 4 weeks away from the start of college basketball for the 2020-21 season. Next, we catch up with Ohio State Basketball players Justin Ahrens and Justice Sueing, mention what head coach Chris Holtmann had to say about these guys, and discuss how Henry Smith known as “Coach Bob” in the Columbus-area basketball community recently passed away. Finally, we preview a new Ohio State basketball series that will be coming the BuckeyeXtra website soon.

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast here.