BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Abel Porter ends basketball career due to medical condition

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy explains how player Abel Porter has ended his basketball career due to a medical condition and will not play for the Buckeyes during this upcoming season. During this episode we talk about what Porter had to say regarding his medical diagnoses of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), explain that this is a genetic condition in which an enlarged portion of heart can make it struggle to pump blood, and discuss how he’s coping with this recent news. Finally, we look at what his experiences had already been like so far at Ohio State, break down the latest Kenpom college basketball ratings, and discuss where Buckeyes currently sit in them.

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast here.