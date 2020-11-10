BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Meechie Johnson Jr. to join Buckeyes early, Jimmy Sotos receives NCAA waiver approval

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy discusses how Meechie Johnson Jr. is to graduate early and join the Buckeye basketball team. Next, he talks about how Bucknell transfer Jimmy Sotos receives NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility and mentions how Ohio State has pulled out of the South Dakota Crossover Classic basketball tournament. Finally, we provide updates on what all of this means for the Ohio State basketball program.

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast here.