BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Meechie Johnson Jr. to join Buckeyes early, Jimmy Sotos receives NCAA waiver approval

Patrick Flaherty Adam Jardy
Buckeye Xtra
After announcing his plans to graduate high school early and enroll at Ohio State in December, Meechie Johnson Jr. was surprised with a graduation ceremony at Harvest Time Evangelistic Ministries Worship Center in Cleveland on Nov. 8, 2020.

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy discusses how Meechie Johnson Jr. is to graduate early and join the Buckeye basketball team. Next, he talks about how Bucknell transfer Jimmy Sotos receives NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility and mentions how Ohio State has pulled out of the South Dakota Crossover Classic basketball tournament. Finally, we provide updates on what all of this means for the Ohio State basketball program.

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast here.