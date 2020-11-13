BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Recapping national signing day, updates from Chris Holtmann

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy provides updates from the most recent Chris Holtmann media press conference, recaps all of the news and updates from national signing day, and breaks down how the 2021 recruiting class recently landed a signature from Convoy Crestview forward Kalen Etzler. Finally, we answer a poll question via Twitter, give updates regrading the coronavirus and how that could impact the upcoming college basketball season and, talk about how Chris Holtmann recently had a false positive COVID-19 test.

