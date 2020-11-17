BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Talking NCAA Tournament updates, the Big Ten media poll, and Malaki Branham

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy talks about the recent news of how the NCAA Tournament announced that it will all be held in one geographical location for this upcoming year, examine the new official/unofficial Big Ten media poll, and talk about recent Ohio State commitments Malaki Branham and Roddy Gayle Jr. Finally, we provide recruiting updates and other news regarding the Ohio State men’s basketball program.

More:Malaki Branham signs to play for Ohio State

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast here.