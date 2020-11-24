BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Buckeyes prepare for start of 2020-21 season

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy breaks down what head coach Chris Holtmann had to say on his most recent media press conference, talks about what the players had to say ahead of the 2020-21 season, and discusses what might happen if players test positive for the coronavirus before a game during the season. Finally, we provide updates on recruiting and other news and notes.

