BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Takeaways from Ohio State’s 2-0 start, Buckeyes land big recruit

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy discusses what the Buckeyes are doing for the Christmas this season, talks about what we saw from the first two games against Illinois State and UMass Lowell, and mentions key takeaways from both of these victories. Finally, we talk about how the Ohio State Basketball program landed Bruce Thornton, a 2022-point guard recruit, and provide a road map of where the team goes from here.

