BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Takeaways from Ohio State’s 2-0 start, Buckeyes land big recruit

Patrick Flaherty Adam Jardy
Buckeye Xtra
In this file photo, The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Illinois State Redbirds tip-off in an empty Value City Arena during a NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy discusses what the Buckeyes are doing for the Christmas this season, talks about what we saw from the first two games against Illinois State and UMass Lowell, and mentions key takeaways from both of these victories. Finally, we talk about how the Ohio State Basketball program landed Bruce Thornton, a 2022-point guard recruit, and provide a road map of where the team goes from here.

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast here.