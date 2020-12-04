BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Breaking down what we’ve learned about the Buckeyes so far this season

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy recaps the recent 77-44 victory over the Morehead State Eagles, talks about what we are learning about certain players this season, and discusses why the Buckeyes have played some games at the Covelli Center rather than Value City Arena. Finally, we provide a general timeline of what players and coach go through during a game day and discuss the COVID-19 protocols and testing process.

